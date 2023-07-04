Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo announce their engagement

The pair announced the engagement in a joint Instagram post on Friday.

Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo are engaged!

The post featured the caption "♾️4.2.23♾️" and a series of black-and-white photos from the engagement. The two have been together since 2019.

McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco in 2022 in exchange for multiple draft picks. NFL sources at the time said the 49ers gave up a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in next year's draft, as well as a fifth-round selection in 2024 to get the deal done.

McCaffrey had a lasting impact on the Charlotte community, from the nonprofit Christian McCaffrey Foundation to his efforts in giving back to military families through the Pay Away The Layaway program and more.

