CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Publix teamed up to hold a football camp for hundreds of kids this weekend.

Sunday's football camp marked the second and final day of McCaffrey's Football ProCamp at Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte. McCaffrey's teammate and Panthers star Luke Kuechly also came by to help lead 300-plus kids in a series of football drills.

Luke Kuechly showing the kids how to recover the fumble and protect the ball from mean linebackers at Christian McCaffrey Camp

P&G was among the partners of the two-day football camp, as well as Energice, Citi, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Hatton Foundation, Kids 2 Camp, US Weight, RXBAR, Fifth Third Bank, Pizza Hut, and FanMug.

