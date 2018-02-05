CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The family of a Colorado man rescued by running back Christian McCaffrey appears to have converted into Carolina Panthers fans after they received a gift basket they'll never forget.

Months after his father suffered serious injuries from a horrific hiking incident, Dan Smoker Jr. took to social media earlier in the week to thank McCaffrey and the Panthers for sending signed jerseys and game tickets to his family.

When the @Panthers said they were sending a gift basket, I thought it'd be some chocolates. This certainly went above and beyond! Panthers and @run__cmc, Eli and dad can't wait to come see y'all play! #KeepPounding #SmokerStrong pic.twitter.com/a6RO9dNjkp — Dan Smoker (@dsmokexu) May 2, 2018

In March, the second-year running back was out hiking with his brothers and a friend in Douglas County, Colo., when they witnessed an elderly man, later identified as Dan Smoker Sr., falling 20 feet onto a rock.

The three McCaffrey brothers and their friend stepped in to help the man. The Carolina Panther dialed 911, McCaffrey's friend and another witness tended to Smoker Sr.

The elder Smoker suffered a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck from the fall, according to the Panthers.

Fast-forward to May, Dan Smoker Sr. is out of the hospital and is in good health, according to the Panthers.

Smoker's son said in a tweet that McCaffrey and the Panthers went "above and beyond" with their gesture.

"When the [Panthers] said they were sending a gift basket, I thought it'd be some chocolates," Dan Smoker Jr. tweeted.

"Panthers and [McCaffrey], Eli and dad can't wait to come see y'all play," Dan Smoker Jr. added on Twitter.

