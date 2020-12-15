CIAA cancels upcoming men’s and women’s basketball, women's volleyball seasons

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said COVID-19 has continued to challenge the ability to see a "clear path to move forward."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has voted to cancel the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons as well as the women’s volleyball season.

The basketball seasons were set to begin Jan. 9, including the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament. The women's volleyball season had been moved to the spring from the fall.

“This was not an easy decision or one that was taken lightly by the CIAA Board,” said Virginia State University President and CIAA Board Chair Dr. Makola Abdullah. “We all want to have a season, and we want our student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a season."

Abdullah said the data just didn't support the idea of having a season, adding the potential risk was too great.

The CIAA will still work on a "virtual experience" to take place the last week of February in lieu of the tournament. More details on that will be released in the future as plans are solidified.