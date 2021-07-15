Cindric to replace at Keselowski for Team Penske

Cup promotion was coming for Cindric

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Austin Cindric will replace 2012 NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski in Team Penske’s flagship No. 2 Ford next season.

Cindric was already headed toward a Cup Series promotion but was slated to drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

Keselowski has since decided to leave Team Penske at the end of his 12th season with the team.

"Getting to drive for Mr. Roger Penske in the No. 2 has been a tremendous opportunity," Keselowski wrote in a statement. "And I am so proud of the success we've had together."

Now Cindric will take his seat.

The Wood Brothers seat will be filled by 20-year-old Harrison Burton.