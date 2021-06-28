Cindric wins 4th Xfinity Series race of season at Pocono

Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off Ty Gibbs in a race full of big hits at Pocono Raceway.
Cindric won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead in NASCAR’s second-tier series.
The 22-year-old Cindric was the Xfinity Series champion last year and will move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.
Gibbs was second. The rest of the top five was Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger. Cindric won his 12th career Xfinity race.