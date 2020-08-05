Classic Carolina moments against 2020 opponents

The Panthers have had some great memories against teams they will face in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule is out.

You can view the full regular and preseason schedule here.

Here's a look at how Carolina has fared against its 2020 opponents in the past.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (Sept. 13 / Home)

3-3 in 6 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Nov. 2, 1997: In Carolina's first-ever meeting with the Raiders, Fred Lane ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers rolled, 38-14. There was also quite the sideline scuffle.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Sept. 20 AWAY / Nov. 15 HOME)

24-15 in 39 meetings

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (Sept. 27 / Away)

5-1 in 6 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Sept. 7, 2008: Jake Delhomme found Dante Rosario for a touchdown pass as time expired to give the Panthers a thrilling 26-24 win over the Chargers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (Oct. 4 / Home)

10-4 in 14 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Jan. 24, 2016: Carolina demolished Arizona, 49-15 in the NFC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium en route to the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

ATLANTA FALCONS (Oct. 11 AWAY / Oct. 29 HOME)

18-32 in 50 meetings

CHICAGO BEARS (Oct. 18 / HOME)

3-6 in 9 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Jan 15, 2006: Steve Smith had 218 receiving yards as Carolina defeated the Bears in Chicago, 29-21 in the NFC Divisional playoffs

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Oct. 25 AWAY / Jan. 3 HOME)

25-25 in 50 meetings

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Nov. 8 / AWAY)

2-4 in 6 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Oct. 5, 2008: The Panthers racked up 441 yards of offense and pitched a shutout on defense winning, 34-0.

DETROIT LIONS

6-3 in 9 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Oct. 16, 2005: Filling in for an injured Jake Delhomme, Chris Weinke hit Ricky Proehl for a 3-yard score with just 32 seconds left to give the Panthers a thrilling 21-20 victory at Ford Field.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (Nov. 29 / AWAY)

6-8 in 14 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Dec. 10, 2017: Cam Newton ripped a vintage, 62-yard run, and Jonathan Stewart leapt over a pile of Vikings defenders for his third TD in one of the last significant Panthers victories. Carolina won 31-24, and made the playoffs.

DENVER BRONCOS (Dec. 13 / HOME)

1-4 in 5 meetings

Classic Carolina moment: Yeah, not really. Next.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (Dec. 19 or 20 / AWAY)

6-9 IN 15 meetings

Classic Carolina moments

Dec. 12, 1999: QB Steve Beuerlein snuck in for a 4th-down touchdown as time expired to give Carolina upset the Packers at Lambeau Field, 33-31.

Dec. 17, 2017: Cam Newton called out Packers LB Clay Matthews ahead of his touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, as the Panthers won at home, 31-24 en route to the playoffs.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (Dec. 27 / AWAY)

6-9 in 15 meetings

Classic Carolina moment