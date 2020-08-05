x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

sports

Classic Carolina moments against 2020 opponents

The Panthers have had some great memories against teams they will face in 2020.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers Dante Rosario, right, leaps to catch a 14-yard pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme while San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, left foreground, defends during the final moments of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The play gave Carolina a 26-24 victory over San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule is out. 

You can view the full regular and preseason schedule here.

Here's a look at how Carolina has fared against its 2020 opponents in the past.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (Sept. 13 / Home)

3-3 in 6 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Nov. 2, 1997: In Carolina's first-ever meeting with the Raiders, Fred Lane ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers rolled, 38-14. There was also quite the sideline scuffle.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Sept. 20 AWAY / Nov. 15 HOME)

24-15 in 39 meetings

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (Sept. 27 / Away)

5-1 in 6 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Sept. 7, 2008: Jake Delhomme found Dante Rosario for a touchdown pass as time expired to give the Panthers a thrilling 26-24 win over the Chargers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (Oct. 4 / Home)

10-4 in 14 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Jan. 24, 2016: Carolina demolished Arizona, 49-15 in the NFC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium en route to the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

ATLANTA FALCONS (Oct. 11 AWAY / Oct. 29 HOME)

18-32 in 50 meetings

CHICAGO BEARS (Oct. 18 / HOME)

3-6 in 9 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Jan 15, 2006: Steve Smith had 218 receiving yards as Carolina defeated the Bears in Chicago, 29-21 in the NFC Divisional playoffs

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Oct. 25 AWAY / Jan. 3 HOME)

25-25 in 50 meetings

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Nov. 8 / AWAY)

2-4 in 6 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Oct. 5, 2008: The Panthers racked up 441 yards of offense and pitched a shutout on defense winning, 34-0.

DETROIT LIONS

6-3 in 9 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Oct. 16, 2005: Filling in for an injured Jake Delhomme, Chris Weinke hit Ricky Proehl for a 3-yard score with just 32 seconds left to give the Panthers a thrilling 21-20 victory at Ford Field.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (Nov. 29 / AWAY)

6-8 in 14 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Dec. 10, 2017: Cam Newton ripped a vintage, 62-yard run, and Jonathan Stewart leapt over a pile of Vikings defenders for his third TD in one of the last significant Panthers victories. Carolina won 31-24, and made the playoffs.

DENVER BRONCOS (Dec. 13 / HOME)

1-4 in 5 meetings

Classic Carolina moment: Yeah, not really. Next.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (Dec. 19 or 20 / AWAY)

6-9 IN 15 meetings

Classic Carolina moments

Dec. 12, 1999: QB Steve Beuerlein snuck in for a 4th-down touchdown as time expired to give Carolina upset the Packers at Lambeau Field, 33-31.

Dec. 17, 2017: Cam Newton called out Packers LB Clay Matthews ahead of his touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, as the Panthers won at home, 31-24 en route to the playoffs.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (Dec. 27 / AWAY)

6-9 in 15 meetings

Classic Carolina moment

Nov. 16, 2003: Stephen Davis gave the Panthers the lead with 1:09 remaining with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Carolina won, 20-17 for its first win over Washington in seven tries. The Panthers went on to win that year's NFC Championship, earning their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.