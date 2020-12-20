Clemson captures sixth-straight ACC Championship

Tigers dominate Notre Dame, winning 34-10

The Clemson Tigers won their sixth-straight ACC Championship with a 34-10 win over Notre Dame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday.

With the win, the third-ranked Tigers are squarely in position to make the College Football Playoffs.

Notre Dame's 3-0 lead to start the game was the only time the Irish were ahead.

Travis Etienne's 44-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the first half effectively put the game away, and the Tigers added ten more points in the second half.

FINAL: #Clemson defeats Notre Dame 34-10 to capture its 6th-straight ACC Championship.



Etienne finished with 124 rushing yards on 10 carries for an average of 12.4 yards per rush.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 322 yards on 25-of-36 passing, two touchdowns and an interception.