Clemson commitment out of the way, Shipley focuses on three-peat

Weddington star RB happy to have his college decision made early

After three years of constant communication with coaches, programs, fanbases and recruiting websites, Will Shipley is happy he can move on from the crush of big-time college football recruiting.

"It's so nice to have the process over with," Shipley said a few days after committing to Clemson University. "Just to know that I've found my home and I don't have to keep up with 15-20 coaches every week. Just to spend my time with my family, friends, God."

The Weddington High School running back chose the Tigers over many of the nation's top programs, including Stanford.

"Clemson is the spot for my family and I," said Shipley. "The culture that Dabo has created and the people that make up that culture -- they're my type of people. They're close to home and there's so many factors that go in to it."

Listed at 5-foot-11 and about 200 pounds, Shipley is regarded by recruiting services as one of the top all-purpose backs in the nation.

As a junior in 2019, Shipley ran for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He added eight more scores and over 500 yards receiving.

"I don't know if there's really words I can say about the kid," said Weddington coach Andy Capone. "Taking that humility and continuing to get better every single day. That's part of the reason we've been so successful."

Now that Shipley's focus is off his college decision, he is even more committed to winning a third-straight 3AA state championship with the Warriors.