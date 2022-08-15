Clemson, NC State in top 15 of preseason AP poll

Clemson is the highest-ranked ACC team, coming in at No. 4 in the AP preseason top 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five Atlantic Coast Conference teams are in the preseason AP poll, led by the Clemson Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 heading into the 2022 campaign.

Alabama enters the season as the No. 1 team for the seventh time under head coach Nick Saban. In the previous six seasons where Alabama was the preseason No. 1, they were crowned national champions just once (2017).

Ohio State, defending national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. Since 2004, the national champion was ranked in the AP's preseason top 7 every year but two (2010 Auburn and 2013 Florida State).

Clemson was picked to win the ACC again in the preseason poll. Dabo Swinney's team was the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, earning 38 first-place votes. The Tigers had won six straight ACC titles before missing the championship game last season.

NC State enters the season No. 13 overall. The Wolfpack has high hopes after a successful 2021 season resulted in 9 wins for Dave Doeren's team. NC State is led by quarterback Devin Leary, who was named the ACC's preseason player of the year.

Other ACC teams in the AP preseason top 25 :

16. Miami-Florida

17. Pitt

22. Wake Forest

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.