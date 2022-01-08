Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announces retirement

Lannden Zanders, a standout at Crest High School and safety at Clemson, is stepping away from football after multiple shoulder injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Crest High School standout and current Clemson defensive back Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football Wednesday, citing multiple shoulder injuries.

Zanders, who was part of Clemson's 2019 recruiting class, was the No. 36 ranked prospect in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports. He missed most of the 2021 season after suffering an injury against Georgia in the Duke's Mayo Classic. Zanders played through 2020 with a torn labrum, according to Wednesday's announcement.

"While I've worked hard with our trainers and doctors to return to the field, I just do not believe I am physically able to be the kind of player I have always prided myself on being," Zanders said in a statement. "Though I am disappointed I will not play football again, I leave the game with no regrets. I am proud I got to play beside so many great teammates and for so many great coaches."

Zanders had his most successful season on the field with Clemson in 2020, racking up 34 tackles and three pass breakups. He forced a fumble and earned one sack in 10 tames. He made his first career start against Wake Forest.

