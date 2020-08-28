Clemson will have 19,000 fans for home football games

The Clemson athletics department announced its parameters for fans who come to home football games in 2020.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will have 19,000 fans in Death Valley this fall for home football games after getting approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and DHEC.

“We are thankful for the careful review and approval from Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for our plan to host fans in our venues this fall,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.

“Our IPTAY and athletic staff have worked tirelessly and taken a comprehensive look at the gameday experience.”

“Clemson sought input from external medical, public health and facility planning experts during the process, as well as the University Strategic Operations Group. With the information available today, we are confident in our ability to safely allow fans at games, which is incredibly important to our student-athletes, coaches, fans and local community. We’ll continue to monitor guidance and make adjustments if necessary.”

The 19,000 figure is based on six feet of social distance among outdoor seating pods. Death Valley’s regular capacity is 81,500. Fans will be seated primarily in pods of two and four affiliated guests throughout the stadium. Parking areas will open three hours prior to announced kickoff times and fans are asked to refrain from tailgating during the 2020 season. Tents and trailers are prohibited. \

Clemson Athletic officials and IPTAY staff considered 10 different seating configurations for Memorial Stadium. The proposed blended model provides both the opportunity for social distancing in the stands and the ability to include as many IPTAY donors and students as possible during the season. IPTAY donors will be assigned seating in order of giving level and priority points, with caps on the amount of tickets available to each account.

STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES

Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.

Pregame traditions like the Tiger Band parade and Tiger Walk and postgame traditions like Gathering at the Paw will not take place in 2020.

Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods.

Each fan will have a designated gate of entry.

No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) permitted.

TICKETING

Ticketing is all mobile for the 2020 season.

Ticketholders provided assigned times for entry.

PARKING/TAILGATING