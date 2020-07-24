Clemson quarterback reacts to being honored by the SC Football Hall of Fame

Trevor Lawrence accepts the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy from the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame as the state's collegiate player of the year.

Back in the spring, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced Trevor Lawrence was the recipient of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy which goes to the state's collegiate player of the year.

Due to COVID-19, the banquet which had been rescheduled for July was ultimately not held but the organization still arranged for Lawrence to talk about what it means to receive this honor.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after two Heisman Trophy winners with ties to the Palmetto State. The late Doc Blanchard is a native of McColl and won the Heisman in 1945. George Rogers is a native of Duluth, Georgia and won the Heisman in 1980 while playing for the Gamecocks and head coach Jim Carlen.