The Tigers continue to their place as one of the contenders for a national championship

Clemson is ranked third in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25.

The Tigers are aiming for their seventh consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson is #3 in preseason AP poll. It is the 57th consecutive top 5 ranking for the Tigers, second longest streak in history of the poll (1936) behind Alabama's 68 in a row from 2015-19. As far as active top 5 streak is concerned Alabama is second to Clemson with 18. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 16, 2021

Alabama is No. 1 in AP preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons.

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of Clemson who also received six first-place votes.

Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.

ASSOCIATED PRESS PRESEASON TOP 25

(First place votes in parentheses)