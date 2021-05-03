Clemson soccer advances to NCAA Sweet 16

The Tigers rally for a 2-1 win over American University in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Behind goals from Mohamed Seye and James Brighton, the No. 1 Clemson men’s soccer program came from behind to down American University, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. The win advances the Tigers to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time under Head Coach Mike Noonan.

American struck quickly, as David Coly netted the first half’s only goal in the game’s fourth minute. The Tigers, after a slow start that included two shots by American before the match had even reached the fifth minute, picked up the pressure and out-shoot the Eagles 9-1 throughout the remainder of the half.

Clemson continued the pressure to start the second half, taking back-to-back shots on goal, earning a corner kick, taking another shot on goal and earning another corner before Mohamed Seye netted the equalizer in the game’s 52nd minute, on an assist from Charlie Asensio and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador. In the 63rd minute, James Brighton was awarded a penalty kick after American is called for a handball in the box, giving the Tigers the 2-1 advantage.

George Marks earned the win in goal, allowing one goal and making one save.