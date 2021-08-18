CMPD brings "Cops and Cleats" program to JCSU

Seminar aims to answer questions about law enforcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Johnson C. Smith University football team got an up-close look at the day in the life of law enforcement officers on Wednesday.

The Golden Bulls took part in CMPD's "Cops and Cleats" program, which looks to familiarize the student-athletes with policing culture and get them a deeper look at law enforcement.

Players took part in a Q+A session with members of CMPD, SBI, the FBI, the Secret Service and ATF.

The team also experienced a K-9 demo, bomb squad demo, firing range, tactical and vehicle operations.

"The bombing one was my favorite," quarterback Antonio Wallace said. "Everything was done in that millisecond which can relate right back onto the field."

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings hopes the program, which was also brought to App State football this year, can bring officers and young players closer together.