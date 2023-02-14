Player collapses during basketball game, CMS confirms

An update on the student's condition wasn't available Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte high school basketball player required medical attention after collapsing during a game Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the collapse happened during the boys' game between Rocky River High School and Butler High School. While specific details about what happened weren't immediately available, CMS confirmed the student received on-site care.

"At this time, we do not have an update on the student's condition but are hopeful for a safe and full recovery," the spokesperson said.

WCNC Charlotte is reaching out to North Carolina athletics officials to determine what's next for the game, what protocols are in place for the player and both teams, and what other actions may be taken as well.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts