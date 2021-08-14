Tallahassee says farewell to Bobby Bowden at public memorial service

Bobby Bowden's public memorial service will be at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University beginning at 11 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After nearly 50 years in the State of Florida, players, friends and fans of legendary Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden will celebrate his life together.

The public memorial service for Bobby Bowden is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University. It will be the last celebration of the beloved coach before he returns to his native Alabama one last time.

Bowden passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Aug. 8.

It has been a somber yet nostalgic week for college football fans in the state as tributes in the form of memories have poured in since Bowden's passing.

Some chose to relive the glory days of Bobby Bowden's Florida State between 1987-2000 when he led the Seminoles to a top 5 finish each year, winning two national championships along the way.

It was a time when Florida was the epicenter of football with the Miami dynasty of the 1980s and the ascension of Steve Spurrier's Florida in the 1990s. The epic rivalry games between Florida State and Miami and Florida captured the country's attention and both united as well as divided the Sunshine State.

Yet as impressive as Bobby Bowden's on-the-field accomplishments were, his off-the-field presence as a mentor to his players and a leader of the Florida State community is perhaps his greatest legacy.

"Bowden’s impact on the game of college football is unquestioned but extended well beyond wins and championships," FSU Associate Athletic Director Rob Wilson wrote on Seminoles.com. "His influence on generations of young men, his leadership on and off the field and his lifetime of sportsmanship set examples that live on today in countless men and women, their children and grandchildren."