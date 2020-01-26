DURHAM, N.C. — Basketball legend and all-time leader in Men's NCAA Basketball wins, Mike Krzyzewski releases a statement regarding the death of Kobe Bryant.

When Bryant was a stand-out high school player in the early 90s, Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils were one of the schools vying to land the superstar. Although Bryant passed on college and the NCAA , he and Krzyzewski built a relationship during their respective tenures with USA Basketball.

Coach K was the head coach for USA basketball in the two Olympic Games that Kobe participated in 2008 and 2012.

“We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time with the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was an incredibly gifted person who was universally respected. He was in constant pursuit of doing something special and there will never be a greater warrior in our sport. I had the amazing honor of coaching Kobe in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, and I will always remember how much he cherished representing his country in a first-class manner playing the game he so loved. The game of basketball is better today because of Kobe, and he deserves eternal appreciation for that. This is a devastating loss, made even more tragic by the passing of his daughter, Gianna, and all others on board. The entire Krzyzewski family is saddened as we genuinely loved and admired Kobe. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Vanessa, their daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and the families of those involved.”

Michael Jordan released the following statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant via twitter:

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

