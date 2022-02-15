After Coach K's exit, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero’s missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Wake Forest 76-74 on Tuesday night.
That capped a wild game that saw Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski not coach after halftime because the team said he was “not feeling well.”
The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate final play. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late, with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.
