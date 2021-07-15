'Coach' Philip Rivers visits Charlotte

Former NFL/NC State QB was guest speaker at Charlotte Touchdown Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NFL and NC State QB Philip Rivers was the featured guest this week at the Charlotte Touchdown Club at the Sheraton in Uptown.

Rivers is fresh off of a successful 17-year career in the league and entering retirement.

But sounds like he's got plenty of football left in him. Just in a different way.

"You know it's funny because I am retired from my former job," he said. "And I jumped right into coaching high school football."

That's right, just six months into retirement, Rivers is a high school head coach.

He's running the program at St. Michael Catholic in his native Alabama.

"It's been a busy spring and summer," Rivers said. "One that I've enjoyed. I think it's helped that transition. It hasn't been a lot of dead time. Just being out there with the young men."

After nearly 20 years in the pros in which he threw the fifth-most yards (63,440) and fifth-most touchdown passes (421) in NFL history, the former Charger and Colt isn't itching to go back.

Yet.

"I'm curious how I'll feel when it gets close to September and that first Sunday kicks off," he said. "Thankfully I've played in 15-straight seasons and hadn't missed an opener. It's going to feel weird watching that opener and not being out there."

The college rivalries are still fresh for Rivers. His speech at the club included some digs at UNC.

It's been 21 years since he first set foot on NC State's campus in Raleigh, but there was enough red in Charlotte to make him feel at home.