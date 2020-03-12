Coastal Carolina will host BYU on Saturday

Chanticleers needed opponent due to COVID-19 issues at Liberty

CONWAY, S.C. — The Top 25 matchup between Coastal Carolina and Liberty on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Flames announced Thursday that they are pausing football activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was expected to be a showdown between two programs that have taken more advantage of this unusual college football season.

Both programs managed to crack the Top 25 for the first time in program history.

But now that their matchup has been derailed the No. 14 Chanticleers will take on BYU while the No. 25 Flames' regular season has come to an end.