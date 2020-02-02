CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina Tar Heels' Cole Anthony was back on the court Saturday - - but that wasn't enough to keep UNC from a loss against Boston College.

Anthony, who was North Carolina's leading scorer when he went out to have surgery on a partially torn meniscus, had missed 11 games. North Carolina had a 4-7 record without him after starting out 6-3 with him.

Anthony had 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists Saturday against Boston - - but UNC still lost 71-70.

And as you might suspect, it didn't take long for Twitter to point and laugh at the defeated hopes of fans.

"You mean to tell me Cole Anthony doesn't walk on water and UNC is just terrible," tweeted a user named Mamba.

Another tweet read, "Tar Heel fans really thought since Cole Anthony is coming they were really going to do something."

After tonight's loss, UNC falls to 10-11 and 13th in the ACC. They're 6.5 games back.

"UNC loses to Boston College at home in Cole Anthony's return," Jeff Goodman tweeted. "So much for the hope that Cole might make the NCAA tourney a real thing for the Tar Heels."

The Barstool account for UNC was quick to point out Saturday night: "So now we're not making shots OR free throws."

Correct, Barstool. UNC is not making shots, but that's not stopping everyone else from making shots at them.

WRAL Sports contributed to this story

