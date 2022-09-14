'This is what we've been working for' | College GameDay coming to App State

Appalachian State Mountaineers to take on the Troy Trojans.

BOONE, N.C. — It's a big week for Appalachian State University.

ESPN's College GameDay is coming to App State as they play against Troy Saturday.

The pregame show will be at Sanford Mall on campus, before App State's Sun Belt Conference opener.

"This is what we've been working for since we made the transition to FBS," App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "This is a special opportunity to showcase our university, community, and football program to a national audience."

This all comes after the Mountaineers upset no. 6 Texas A&M on the road.

It’s the first time App State beat a top 10 team in 15 years.

A big deal. However, the team is not thinking about that anymore because it’s all Troy now.

HOW TO ATTEND GAMEDAY

According to AppStateSports.com, access to the College GameDay pit will open at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Fans get in on a first-come, first-served basis. School colors are required. Only 500 fans will be allowed in the pit.

College GameDay goes live at 9 a.m. on ESPN and runs through noon.

App State vs. Troy kicks off at Kidd Brewer Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Pumped to let y’all know I will be the guest picker for @espn’s @CollegeGameDay THIS Saturday, Sep. 17! Tune-in around 11:30 AM ET to see me make my picks, but y’all already know I’m taking @AppState_FB! pic.twitter.com/DWUS3hRnaL — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 15, 2022