App State students! Make the best poster on GameDay and win free tuition for a year!

BOONE, N.C. — It's an exciting time to be an App State Mountaineer. After the football team upset No. 6 Texas A&M on the road, it's time to take on Troy back in Boone on Saturday.
ESPN College GameDay will be there. The media bus arrived Thursday afternoon to a flock of cheering Mountaineers. Country superstar and North Carolina native Luke Combs will be the guest picker on the show.
If you've watched the show, you've probably seen all the college kids with their homemade posters full of messages of team hype and/or trash talk.
GameDay at App State will no doubt be full of the same.
But the school has some high stakes for these posters.
According to AppState.edu, the student with the best poster will have the chance to win free tuition for one year - to be applied to the 2022-23 or 2023-24 academic year.
Ten more students can win $500 in campus dining credits, and another ten can win $250 in campus dining credits.
- No posts or sticks
- Use foam core or poster board
- No rude or vulgar language
- No political or religious content
- Promote App State
- Have school spirit
- Focus on local interests
- Promote local celebrities and/or pop culture
- Use a football theme
- Use memes
- Be creative
- Make sure it's readable, good color contrast, shows up well on camera
Good luck, Mountaineers!
