CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's bowling season.

The 2019 Belk Bowl will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 12 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Virginia Tech Hokies and University of Kentucky Wildcats will square off in the Queen City, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced on Sunday.

Last year, the Virginia Cavaliers played and beat South Carolina in the Belk Bowl -- winning 28-0.

RELATED: Virginia wins Belk Bowl 28-0 over South Carolina

This will be Virginia Tech's second appearance in the Belk Bowl and Kentucky's first, according to Belk Bowl officials.

Tickets for the game currently start at $35.43.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON WCNC: