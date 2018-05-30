CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queen City will be in the national spotlight when the college football season kicks off in September.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday that the Belk College Kickoff between West Virginia University and the University of Tennessee will be broadcast by CBS at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 1. The meeting in Charlotte will be the first-ever between the historic college football programs.

“The Charlotte Sports Foundation continues its mission of attracting major sporting events that enhance the quality of life in Charlotte,” stated Johnny Harris, Board Chairman of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “We are proud to host thousands of Mountaineer and Volunteer fans in Charlotte while also showcasing the event on a national stage.”

Individual tickets for the Belk College Kickoff go on sale June 5 at 2 p.m. ET. You can purchase them through Ticketmaster and at BelkTickets.com.

West Virginia will be led by senior quarterback and Charlotte native Will Grier. The former Davidson Day star, who was named Gatorade Player of the Year while in high school, is considered a favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

© 2018 WCNC