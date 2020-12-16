x
Young, Shepherd carry Charlotte over Davidson 63-52

Charlotte beat their cross-county rival 63-52.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Jahmir Young had 18 points and seven rebounds as Charlotte beat Davidson 63-52.

Jordan Shepherd added 16 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (2-3). Milos Supica chipped in 11 points. Kellan Grady had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Hyunjung Lee added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Charlotte's men's basketball Twitter account posted that the cross-county rivalry was "renewed" for the annual Battle for the Hornets' Nest game. Later, the account tweeted "THE NEST STAYS HOME."

