Charlotte tops Duke for 1st win over Power 5 team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers scored an incredible last-minute touchdown to beat the Duke Blue Devils 31-28 in the nailbiting season opener.

Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left as the Charlotte 49ers knocked off Duke 31-28 on Friday night for the school’s first-ever win against a Power 5 team.

Victor Tucker had eight catches for 133 yards and Greg DuBose, a transfer Division II Miles College, caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers, who avenged a 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils last season.

The 49ers overcame a school-record 255 yards and three touchdowns from Duke’s Mataeo Durant rushed for a school record.

FINAL: Charlotte 31, Duke 28
@CharlotteFTBL first-ever win over a Power 5 program.



Gunnar Holmberg threw for 258 yards and a score in his first career start but also fumbled inside the Charlotte 5-yard line.

Speaking after the game, Charlotte head coach Will Healy said he feels lucky to be the team's coach.

"All I want is for these players to have an incredible experience and for Charlotte football to be big-time," Healy said. "The way these dudes fight, man, means a lot to me. I'm lucky to be the head coach here."

