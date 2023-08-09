Charlotte 49ers freshman running back has star potential

Durrell Robinson showed flashes of brilliance in his college debut.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was about to be Durrell Robinson’s break out moment. The freshman took the ball, hit an open hole, and was tackled by the turf monster.

"That's a play I’m going to think about,," Robinson said, "probably for the rest of my life.”

It didn’t take Robinson long to settle in and score his first career touchdown in his first college game.

“But we shook back, though," Robinson said. "The team won, and it paid off.”

Robinson is one of 18 Maryland natives on the roster as the team prepares to play on the road at Maryland on WCNC Charlotte, Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Getting Robinson was a big win for Charlotte soon after Biff Poggi took over. The ESPN-rated four-star running back shocked the recruiting world by choose the Niners over several big-name schools on national television.

Including Maryland.

"It blew people’s minds," Robinson said. "Nobody ever expected me to come to Charlotte. People don’t know that’s the power, that’s what Biff Poggi brings. There’s something about it, you just want to win with him.”

"He has a very unique set of skills," Poggi said, "let’s face it he’s an exceptional player.”

In just his first game of college football, Robinson showed that exceptionality, running for 71 yards on 8 carries with his first-ever score.

“It’s just something about somebody running full speed and making them look dumb," he said. "I love to do it. That’s what makes football fun for me.”

More fun should be ahead for Robinson in a 49ers uniform.

Charlotte was picked to finish last in its new league, the AAC.

"I’ve never been this doubted in my life -- I’ve always been an underdog but to be dead last was really crazy to me," Robinson said. "We all felt that and I really think we’re going to take that personally. Nobody really believes in us, but they’ll find out soon enough.”