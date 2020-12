Next up, Charlotte is scheduled to play Appalachian State on Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brice Williams had 14 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers easily defeated South Carolina State 78-40.

Jahmir Young added 12 points for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill chipped in 11, Jordan Shepherd scored 10 and Jhery Matos had 10.

Isaiah Felder had nine points for the Bulldogs.

Smothering Defense Leads 49ers Past South Carolina State, 78-40



✔️ 5 Niners scored in double-figures

✔️ 49ers scored 40 points in the paint

✔️ Held S.C. State to 24.5% shooting from the field#DigIn



