College GameDay kicks off Duke's Mayo Classic weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Queen City for the Duke's Mayo Classic.
For a matchup of this magnitude, the Charlotte Sports Foundation expects more than 60,000 fans to show up to cheer on their team.
"Anytime there is primetime college football, 'College GameDay', the city really comes alive," Miller Yoho, a spokesperson for the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said.
What does the weekend look like?
The city will really come alive bright and early Saturday morning, Sept. 2 when ESPN's "College GameDay" hits the airwaves at 9 a.m. E.T.
"When the bright lights are on, there’s cameras all over the place, there’s interactive things, there’s DJ’s," Yoho explained.
It’s the third time the road show has made a stop in uptown Charlotte and first ever visit for a South Carolina vs. North Carolina game. When the three-hour show is over, fans can enjoy a FanFest in front of Bank of America Stadium at noon.
"We encourage fans to get here early, bring their signs and be ready to represent the Queen City," Yoho said.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7:30 p.m.
The Charlotte Sports Foundation encourages fans, from near or afar, to support local businesses and enjoy everything Charlotte and Uptown has to offer leading up to the game.
Are there any detours?
Ahead of this weekend's action, the Charlotte Area Transit System announced it would temporarily adjust routes on Saturday. There will be no missed stops during the detour.
Routes 1, 5, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 34, 35 are slated to be impacted on Mint Street. between Morehead Street and MLK Boulevard.
The detour is effective on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
For a full list of events on Saturday, see this page on the CSF website.
