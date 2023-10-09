Push for compliance, transparency in NIL policies

It's been two years since the NCAA put policies in place to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — It's been two years since the NCAA rolled out name, image and likeness (NIL) policies. This ever-evolving landscape opened legal pathways to participate in promotional or marketing campaigns. This helps to bolster the student-athletes brand, enhancing their NIL prowess.

It's a new frontier where in some states, including North Carolina, high school athletes can join the mix.

Some are finding it hard to navigate, with little regulation.

Pro football player Damontre Moore played with guys like Johnny Manziel before NIL was ever a thing.

"There are a lot of different resources and different opportunities out there, but they are limited," Moore explained. "There are so many avenues to get your face out there."

This new opportunity provides college athletes the ability to sign lucrative endorsement deals while businesses and corporations use their name, image and likeness.

For decades, student athletes argued they should be compensated for the use of their NIL while critics feared the policy would create a pay-to-play era. In July of 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the NCAA could not stop student athletes from profiting off education related payments. Behind this door though, is a world of unknowns.

In North Carolina, athlete NIL deals range from apparel companies and restaurants to agreements with car dealerships to drive the latest models. College football and basketball players make the most in the Tar Heel state. But, NIL isn't limited to college athletes only.

North Carolina is the 28th state to pass NIL policies for high school athletes too.

With little guidance from the NCAA and no federal legislation at this juncture, states with NIL laws will continue to govern authority.

Both critics and supporters see massive issues now and in the not-too-distant future. There is a healthy fear as some institutions and athletes push for more transparent guidelines to prevent NIL from becoming an arms race.

NIL law expert Luke Fedlam told WCNC Charlotte that the biggest confusion still remains around the NCAA's current policy and how state laws play into the larger landscape -- 28 states including North Carolina have laws on the books, but for those states with none, the responsibility falls on the university to create them.

"It's important that all student athletes understand the rules that apply to them before reaching out to an organization and engaging," Fedlam shared.

In June, the NCAA clarified guidance on how schools can be involved through NIL, and how they interact with collectives. Its a fancy title for groups of donors, boosters, alumni and fans at different institutions that try to drive NIL to attract the best athletes.

Some believe them to be the death of highly competitive sports.

Attorney Kasey Nielsen, whose law firm represents different schools in different divisions, agreed that clarity is needed in just about every area for students and schools.

"Institutions have contracts with people and what if the student athlete signs a contract that conflicts with an institutions contract?" Nielsen asked. "That can be a big issue to figure out."

That's why more colleges and universities around the country are beefing up resources so that compliance is the focus. That has led some athletes to hire teams of people they trust while working with an institution to work-around the difficulties.