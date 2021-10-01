No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski's return

Duke shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend its home-court dominance in the long-running in-state series.

DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest 79-68 in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols.

Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils.

Duke shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend its home-court dominance in the long-running in-state series. Krzyzewski had missed Wednesday's win against Boston College due to quarantine protocols.