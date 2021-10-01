x
No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski's return

Duke shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend its home-court dominance in the long-running in-state series.
DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest 79-68 in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. 

Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils. 

Duke shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend its home-court dominance in the long-running in-state series. Krzyzewski had missed Wednesday's win against Boston College due to quarantine protocols. 

Daivien Williamson and Ismael Massoud each scored 17 points for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons haven't won at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium since January 1997.

