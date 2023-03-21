Duke's Mayo Classic matchup announced for 2024

Tennessee and North Carolina State will face off on Sept. 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sept. 7, 2024, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the Tennessee Volunteers will battle the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the annual Duke's Mayo Classic.

This will be Tennessee's second game of the 2024 season as it opens up against Chattanooga at home.

"We appreciate the Charlotte Sports Foundation and NC State on executing a game of this caliber on short notice," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said in a release. "This is another terrific opportunity for our football program and Vol Nation to showcase our brand in one of college football's perennial marquee contests."

NC State also opens its 2024 season on Aug. 31. At this time, that matchup is scheduled to be a home game against Western Carolina.

"We are excited to participate in the 2024 Duke's Mayo Classic," NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in a release. "This is an incredible opportunity for our football program to face a great SEC opponent in our home state. The Charlotte Sports Foundation does a fantastic job, and I'm looking forward to an electric atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium."

These two storied teams have only faced off four times with Tennessee winning the two most recent matchups, including a 35-21 victory in 2012.

"We are thrilled to join the Charlotte Sports Foundation in bringing Tennessee and NC State to Charlotte for the Duke's Mayo Classic," Joe Tuza, president of Duke's Mayo, said in a release. "Much like Duke's Mayo, both of these universities are iconic southern brands that know how to tailgate!"

The Volunteers were previously scheduled to play the Oklahoma Sooners on that date, but the Southeastern Conference suggested that game be postponed so OU could fully transition to the SEC from the Big XII.

The kickoff time will be announced closer to the game day.

Other big matchups for the Duke's Mayo Classic will be between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and North Carolina Central University in 2027 and Tennessee will be back in 2028 to face off against West Virginia University.

