Fans throw trash onto the field at Neyland Stadium, mayhem halts the game

The crowd went into a frenzy after a controversial fourth down call in the game between Tennessee and Ole Miss.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans went into an absolute frenzy in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's football game against Ole Miss, throwing trash onto the field after a controversial fourth down call.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a pass to tight end Jacob Warren that was ruled short of a fourth down late in the game. Fans didn't like the call and took matters into their own hands.

Trash was thrown in bunches onto the field at Neyland Stadium. The game was halted for several minutes during the pandemonium.

The public announcer asked several times for fans to stop, but it didn't cease. Ole Miss had to clear their sidelines in fear of getting hurt.

The Tennessee band and cheerleaders evacuated not long after.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel condemned the trash throwing first in his opening statement of his postgame press conference.

Former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin, now the coach of the Rebels, said he was hit with a golf ball during the trash throwing. He brought it with him to his postgame press conference.

He also said he got hit with some bottles with brown stuff in them. He didn't know what it was, but said he didn't think fans would waste their moonshine on him.

Danny White, the Athletics Director from the University of Tennessee, released a statement saying that last nights game was "one of the best live sporting atmospheres he's ever experienced but was transpired in the games final minute was unacceptable."

"I'm disappointed that the [players] relentless performance was over shadowed in the game's closing moments by the actions serval fans whose actions did not represent the Volunteer Spirit of true character of our university," White said.

White ended the statement by apologizing to the Ole Miss football program and congratulating their players on a hard fought win.

UT’s AD sends a statement on the mayhem on Rocky Top tonight. https://t.co/bQhx0K1x6K — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 17, 2021

UT's Chancellor Donde Plowman tweeted that she was "astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight's game."

I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors, and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate. — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) October 17, 2021

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement early Sunday morning in regards to the trash-throwing.

"The Conference has established expectations for behavior and sportsmanship, and the actions of fans at Saturday night's game were unacceptable under any circumstances," the statement said.

"We are accustomed to intense competition every week, but under no circumstances is it acceptable to endanger the contest participants and disrupt a game. We will review existing Conference policies and the Commissioner's authority to impose penalties and communicate with the leadership at the University of Tennessee — and all of the SEC's member universities — to make sure this situation isn't repeated."

Statement from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Tennessee.



“We will review existing conference policies and the commissioner’s authority to impose penalties…” pic.twitter.com/lVZiprlCZA — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 17, 2021

The game resumed after a nearly 20 minute stoppage. After the stoppage in play, the game resumed.

Tennessee got one last drive to win in all the madness, but weren't able to. Ole Miss won 31-26.