Georgia State to host East Carolina Saturday after game against UNCC postponed

ATLANTA — Georgia State University will host East Carolina University on Saturday, the athletic department confirmed Sunday.

On Friday, Georgia State postponed its game against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte scheduled for September 16 due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing needs.

However, on Sunday, Georgia State's athletics department said the positive COVID-19 tests that led to the postponement turned out to be due to errors in reading the test results.

The GSU-Charlotte game has not yet been rescheduled.

"The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday," GSU Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb said in a release. "More importantly, the positive news is we are not dealing with an outbreak at this time. We appreciate the professionalism shown by [Charlotte Director of Athletics] Mike Hill and Coach [Will] Healy throughout the past 48 hours. We look forward to hosting East Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Center Parc Stadium."

Panthers Set to Host East Carolina Saturday as Scheduled.https://t.co/eWEDxIYMMX — GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) September 27, 2020

GSU student-athletes and staff were tested three times week, and results from Thursday became available just before the team's scheduled departure on Friday. The positive results caused GSU to postpone the game.

Out of caution, the individuals were tested again on Friday and none tested positive. The athletics department said the swabs from Thursday were retested and tested negative. The lab director at that point informed the medical staff that the test results were impacted by human error.