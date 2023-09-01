Back-to-back: Georgia repeats as national champions with 65-7 rout of TCU | LIVE COVERAGE

Refresh this story often for new details.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Update: Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU.

Georgia finishes the season a perfect 15-0 and winds up with the most wins in school history.

The Dawgs have their sights set on winning back-to-back national titles for the first time in program history and entering a rare class of college football elites. Meanwhile, the improbable run from the Horned Frogs has them in position to win their first championship since 1938.

Throughout the night, 11Alive will be posting updates with our team of reporters Reggie Chatman, Maria Martin and Jerry Carnes inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

10:55 p.m. | FINAL: 65-7 Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history. Congrats the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs!

10:43 p.m. | 65-7 UGA | It is an absolute rout in Inglewood. Branson Robinson runs for his second consecutive touchdown and even the backups are getting in on the fun.

10:37 p.m. | Check out this stat. Wow.

At one point, Georgia scored a point for every time they hiked the ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/MwXeGVNz37 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2023

10:32 p.m. | 59-7 UGA | Freshman Branson Robinson gets the inside handoff from QB Carson Beck and scores from one yard out.

10:24 p.m. | Stetson Bennett exited to a rousing standing ovation after being lifted from the game with 13:25 left in the 4th quarter by Head Coach Kirby Smart, who embraced him on the field. Bennett's time at UGA will likely come to an end with back-to-back national championships.

10:21 p.m. | SEC Network had some fun with Stetson Bennett's success at UGA. Check it out:

10:18 p.m. | Georgia leads TCU 52-7 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

10:14 p.m. | Dawgs fans are ready to celebrate!

10:10 p.m. | 52-7 UGA | A simply unbelievable performance. Stetson Bennett now has 6 touchdowns as he throws his fourth one through the air to Ladd McConkey's second receiving touchdown of the game.

10:02 p.m. | The Georgia Bulldogs Twitter account has just completely trolled the TCU meme mascot by releasing the following video. Props...they were prepared.

9:59 p.m. | Georgia freshman defensive lineman Bear Alexander picks up his second sack of the game.

9:56 p.m. | Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, who has picked off Heisman runner-up QB Max Duggan twice, is out for the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.

9:51 p.m. | 45-7 UGA | Stetson Bennett collects his fifth total touchdown of the night with a 22-yard strike to TE Brock Bowers.

9:37 p.m. | In the last 15 years, teams going into halftime with a 31-point deficit are 1-530. The only win came in the 2016 Alamo Bowl when TCU came back to defeat Oregon.

9:34 p.m. | Here are first half stills of Georgia's dominant first half:

9:13 p.m. | Check out this wild stat from 11Alive's Maria Martin:

No team in the playoff era has come back from this big of a deficit. The largest comeback was Alabama vs Clemson in 2017. Deficit was 14. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

Halftime stats |

PASSING: Stetson Bennett: 14/18, 223 yards, 4 total TDs, 39 rushing yards

RUSHING: Kendall Milton: 8 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD

RECEIVING: Brock Bowers: 5 receptions, 102 yards | Ladd McConkey: 4 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD | A.D. Mitchell: 1 reception, 22 yards, 1 TD

HALFTIME | 38-7 UGA | The Dawgs are dominating the Frogs and are now halfway to another title.

9:12 p.m. | The fans at UGA watch parties are having a blast right now.

9:11 p.m. | 38-7 UGA | A.D. Mitchell hauls in a 22-yard touchdown reception after the Bullard turnover and Georgia scores with under 30 seconds until halftime. Stetson Bennett has his fourth total touchdown (2 passing, 2 rushing) in just the first half alone.

9:09 p.m. | Javon Bullard has his second interception of the game and the Dawgs are almost inside the red zone.

9:04 p.m. | 31-7 UGA | Kendall Milton punches it in from one yard out and it is all Bulldogs in the first half.

8:49 p.m. | Max Duggan gets picked off by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. Bullard won defensive MVP in UGA's Peach Bowl win over Ohio State.

8:45 p.m. | Earlier today, Shaquille O' Neal said he would do THIS if the Dawgs beat TCU.

.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023

8:42 p.m. | Floyd "Money" Mayweather is also in the house.

Floyd Mayweather is here pic.twitter.com/UleLpBybCf — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

8:41 p.m. | Stetson Bennett is feeling it as he chases his second consecutive title.

213 total yards and responsible for all 3 TDs.

The smirk says it all. https://t.co/TJ3Nrd0a3W — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

8:39 p.m. | 24-7 UGA | Stetson Bennett keeps it again from six yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the game and UGA is pouring it on early.

8:32 p.m. | Offset, a popular member of the rap group Migos, is at the game to support the Dawgs.

Offset in the house. pic.twitter.com/JzigeARQOc — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

8:31 p.m. | Stetson Bennett just broke an all-time Georgia football record and now stands alone.

Stetson Bennett now has 3,944 passing yards. Passing Aaron Murray for most passing yards in a single season. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

8:22 p.m. | 17-7 UGA | Ladd McConkey gets behind the defense for a wide open 37-yard touchdown strike from Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense is rolling early. Here's a video from inside SoFi Stadium following the score:

8:15 p.m. | 10-7 UGA | Make it two rushing TDs for each QB as Max Duggan takes it in from two yards out to cut into the Georgia lead. TCU marches down the field in a 5 play 75 yard drive in just two minutes and six seconds.

8:11 p.m. | TCU gashes the Georgia defense for 60 yards as WR Derius Davis makes up for the earlier fumble by breaking free from the UGA secondary setting up the Horned Frogs inside the red zone.

8:08 p.m. | Here are a few shots of the pregame revelry between the Dawgs and Frogs so far.

8:05 p.m. | 10-0 UGA | Bulldogs kicker Jack Podlesny tacks on a 23-yard field goal.

8:01 p.m. | Georgia recovers a TCU fumble by WR Derius Davis for the game's first turnover.

7:54 p.m. | 7-0 UGA | DAWGS STRIKE FIRST! A 21-yard scamper from Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on the board first.

7:49 p.m. | After not starting in the Peach Bowl versus Ohio State, star UGA WR Ladd McConkey is starting for the Bulldogs in the National Championship.

7:48 p.m. | The Horned Frogs' opening drive lasted just three minutes as Georgia's defense forced a quick three-and-out.

7:45 p.m. | TCU selected tails for the opening coin toss and it landed on heads. Georgia therefore won the toss and selected to defer the kickoff to the second half. TCU will receive. The game was kicked off right on time at 7:45.

7:40 p.m. | ACC referee Jeff Heasley will officiate tonight's CFP title game between Georgia and TCU.

7:30 p.m. | IT'S TIME TO GO! Kickoff between the Dawgs and Frogs is almost here!

7:35 p.m. | Famed a capella group Pentatonix is on the field to perform the National Anthem.

7 p.m. | Check out which former Dawgs are in L.A. for the big game.

Matt Stafford here pic.twitter.com/BPT9QSgujz — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

Nakobe Dean and Sony Michel here pic.twitter.com/CPTSCjqFyM — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 9, 2023

6:52 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman reported that Dawg fans were loud inside SoFi during introductions.

6:44 p.m. | The Dawgs have taken the field at SoFi Stadium!

6:10 p.m. | Check out these Dawgs fans dressed ready for the occasion.

This is the coolest. pic.twitter.com/dF408xV6HJ — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 9, 2023

5:52 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman is showing you around beautiful SoFi Stadium before the game.

View from the field at SoFi Stadium ahead of the #CFBPlayoff National Title Game | #UGA @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Hnfsu2KYtT — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 9, 2023

5:52 p.m. | What do you think Kirby Smart is listening to before the game?

What’s bumpin on the AirPods? pic.twitter.com/wKyLEudKBO — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 9, 2023

5:30 p.m. | TCU quarterback Max Duggan is getting his warmups in for the big game.

4 p.m. | UGA received some great news ahead of the title game. Former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

3 p.m. | It may be raining outside, but the calm before the storm can be seen inside SoFi.

HELLO FROM SOFI pic.twitter.com/LHqNHaHTMe — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 9, 2023

2 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman was outside SoFi Stadium where, believe it or not, the rains were coming down on an atypical southern California day. As he joked, maybe it wasn't the best day for tailgating anyways.

Maybe they knew the weather was going to be this gross when they decided no tailgating #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/6w2TeR5wZF — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 9, 2023



