CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2019 Belk Bowl. Final Score: 37-30.

The annual college football bowl game has been hosted at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte since 2002.

Virginia Tech made its 27th straight bowl appearance when it faced Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve in Charlotte.

The Hokies were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who took over for Ryan Willis as the starter after the team started 2-2. Hooker faced a stiff test against a Wildcats pass defense that ranks fourth in the country.

This was the fourth straight bowl appearance for Kentucky, which defeated Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.

