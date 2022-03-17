March Madness | This NC city is considered the best place for college basketball fans

WalletHub ranked North Carolina's Durham and Chapel Hill in the top 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With March Madness tipping off this week, rabid fans across the country will sport their school colors and pray they get to see their team featured in that famous "One Shining Moment" montage.

But when it comes to diehard fans, WalletHub decided to stack each city against each other to see who would lift that trophy.

WalletHub has ranked Durham, North Carolina, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as No. 1 and No. 8 respectively in its report of 2022's Best Cities for College Basketball Fans. Durham, which is home to the Duke Blue Devils, won the No. 1 spot with a score of 57.63. Chapel Hill, which is where the UNC Tar Heels play, scored 50.07.

The top 10 was as follows:

Durham, NC (where Duke plays) Storrs, Conn. (where UConn plays) Lexington, Ken. (where University of Kentucky plays) Lawrence, Kansas (where University of Kansas plays) Los Angeles, Calif. (where both UCLA and USC play) East Lansing, Mich. (where Michigan State plays) Philadelphia, Pa. (where Villanova -- as well as Saint Joseph's, Temple, La Salle and Penn -- play) Chapel Hill, NC (where UNC plays) Fayette, Miss. Kingston, R.I. (where University of Rhode Island plays)

Buies Creek (No. 23), Boiling Springs (No. 49) Cullowhee (No. 80), Davidson (No. 89), Greensboro (No. 97), Boone (No. 137), Raleigh (No. 180), Elon (No. 184), High Point (No. 189), Greenville (No. 232), Winston-Salem (No. 252), Charlotte (No. 257), Asheville (No. 269) and Wilmington (No. 286) were the rest of the North Carolina cities that made the rankings.

WalletHub said its scores are determined by different metrics, such as the number of teams per city, stadium capacity, social media engagement and winning percentage.

Interesting fact, of the eight championships featuring 1-see face-offs, five of them featured a team from North Carolina:

1993 - UNC vs. Michigan

1999 - Duke vs. UConn

2005 - UNC vs. Illinois

2015 - Duke vs. Wisconsin

2017 - UNC vs. Gonzaga

UNC has made 20 Final Four appearances, which is the most by any team in NCAA history.

When it comes to South Carolina teams, the following teams made the list:

Clemson (No. 33)

Spartanburg (No. 44)

Columbia (No. 58)

Conway (No. 71)

Rock Hill (No. 105)

Greenville (No. 143)

Orangeburg (No. 150)

Charleston (No. 176)

Clinton (No. 200)

North Charleston (No. 217)

