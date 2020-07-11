NBC to air Biden, Harris Special Report during Clemson-Notre Dame game

The Special Report will provide coverage of the address to the nation by Biden and Harris from Wilmington, DE.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC News will air a special report Saturday night, as former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation. It comes after the Associated Press and NBC News both called the U.S. presidential election for Biden Saturday morning.

Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

The Special Report will provide coverage of the address to the nation by Biden and Harris from Wilmington, DE. It is expected to begin around 8 p.m., and will air on NBC affiliate WCNC Charlotte. Lester Holt will anchor the report.

The NBC Sports broadcast of the Notre Dame-Clemson football game is set to begin at 7:35 p.m on WCNC Charlotte and other NBC affiliates. The game will continue on the USA Network when the speeches begin and return to WCNC after the Special Report ends.