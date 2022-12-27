NC State, Maryland race before Duke's Mayo Bowl

The bowl game takes place Friday at noon Eastern Time.

CONCORD, N.C. — The hype ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl, which will feature NC State and Maryland on Dec. 30, is ramping up.

On Tuesday, the teams face off in a racing experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, about 20 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The Terps go first in the race and the Wolfpack follow shortly after.

On Wednesday, both teams will do some community service with Second Harvest Food Bank. The players will have a shopping spree at the Belk in Southpark Mall that evening.

Thursday marks media day at the Charlotte Convention Center, followed by a stadium walkthrough at Bank of America Stadium where the bowl game will be held the next day.

NC State finished the season with an 8-4 record and is ranked No. 23 in the NCAA's college football rankings. The Wolfpack soared as high as No. 10 during the season but fell off a bit after losing quarterback Devin Leary to injury.

"This is a great opportunity for us to play in front of Wolfpack Nation one more time this season," said Dave Doeren, NC State head coach, in a press release.

This is the 8th time in Doren's 10-year tenure that the Wolfpack have been invited to a bowl game. NC State holds a 3-3 bowl record under Dorren, excluding an invitation to the 2021 Holiday Bowl that the Wolfpack's opponent, UCLA, backed out of.

NC State is anchored by a top-notch defense that's finished as one of the top ACC teams in points and yards allowed.

Maryland finished the season with a 7-5 record after a strong start was thwarted by a bumpy close to the year. The Terrapins started 6-2 before three tough losses to Wisconsin, No. 14 Penn State, and No. 2 Ohio State left the team just above .500.

Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is Maryland's biggest threat. Tagovailoa doubles as a passing and throwing threat and became the school's all-time passing touchdown leader during the season's final game.

“We’re thrilled to be selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Michael Locksley, Maryland's head coach. “Earning back-to-back bowl berths is another significant step for our program and I’m also excited for our seniors to have another chance to play in a big-time game.

While these two teams have not played each other since 2013, this is far from a rare meeting.

Maryland and NC State were founding members of the ACC in 1953 and played each other almost every year after that until the Terrapins left for the Big 10 in 2013. During their 70 meetings, the series is tied at 33-33-4 all-time, meaning the Duke Mayo Bowl will give one side the edge.

Charlotte has hosted the Duke's Mayo Bowl, previously known as the Meinke Car Care Bowl, Belk Bowl, and Continental Tire Bowl, since 2002. This will be the 15th time the game has featured at least one team from the Carolinas.

