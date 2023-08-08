"Not the same Gardner-Webb": Runnin' Bulldogs hope for even bigger things in 2023

Team enters third true season under coach Tre Lamb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Gardner-Webb won't surprise anyone this year.

In 2022, the Runnin' Bulldogs went 5-0 in conference play, and won their first Big South championship.

That meant a trip to the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history.

Gardner-Webb made more history by knocking off Eastern Kentucky in the first round before falling to William & Mary.

This year, the Runnin' Bulldogs begin the season ranked No. 25 in the STATS Perform Preseason FCS football poll.

"This is it. This is who we want to be," coach Tre Lamb said. "This is what we've built for. I'm very pleased with where we're at. We've cleaned up a lot of stuff. There's a system, and our older guys are being able to show the younger guys this is how it's done. And the coaches don't have to coach the little things, they can coach football."

This season, their first in the Big South-OVC Football Association, Gardner-Webb was picked second.

"The whole team did a great job (in 2022) of buying in to what the coaches have brought in, and the foundation they laid," running back Narii Gaither said. "This is not the same Gardner-Webb it used to be. A lot of guys are ready to work and willing to win."

Lamb is still sorting through a quarterback battle between four players, including FSU transfer Gino English and returning player Matthew Caldwell, who played six games in 2022.

But the defense returns ten starters.

"We went from being the bottom of the conference to winning the conference championship last year," linebacker William McRainey said. "A lot of that comes from culture. We've been here going on three years and we've developed a different type of team."