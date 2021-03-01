Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies, who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944.
Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones when he was at Florida State.
RELATED: Hornets lose to 76ers in Philly