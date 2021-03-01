x
Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27

Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies, who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with quarterback Kellen Mond during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones when he was at Florida State. 

