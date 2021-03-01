Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl, 41-27

Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies, who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies, who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944.