Peyton Manning to speak at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Peyton is a guest speaker at this year's ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sheriff is back in town Tuesday, and he's bringing his A-game to recognize several athletes and sports personalities that have made their mark on East Tennessee history.

Peyton Manning is 2021's guest speaker for the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Manning took some questions around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

"It means a lot. Knoxville is a special place to me. It's been a big part of my life," Manning said. "Even though I haven't gone to school here since 1997, it's been a big part of my life since I left. People here have been great to me and extremely supportive. A lot of great Tennessee folks from Knoxville came up to Indianapolis and cheered hard for me and so it means a lot to me to come back and be a part of this evening on behalf of the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame and the Boys and Girls Club. It's a win-win."

Each year, 10 locals are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their achievements in athletics, coaching, sports administration, or officiating.

This year's inductees include Lady Vol track and field star Heather Sumpter Blakemore, Oak Ridge NFL linebacker and coach Mike Caldwell, former UT football coach David Cutcliffe, veteran broadcaster and "Voice of the Lady Vols" Mickey Dearstone, Knoxville race official Donnie Graham, Knoxville native and Vanderbilt tennis star Chris Groer, MLB pitcher and Lenoir City trainer Lee Guetterman, Maryville-native and Paracyclist Carly Pearson, Knoxville trainer Charlie Petrone, and Knoxville golfer Jay Wise.

Other honorees include Knoxville’s Most Outstanding Male and Female High School Athletes of the Year, the Chad Pennington Professional Athlete of the Year, the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award and other significant special recognition award recipients.

All proceeds from the even benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

During Tuesday's Q&A session, Manning also spoke about his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It was a great experience down there obviously to share with my family and old teammates. Coach Fulmer and Coach Cutcliffe were there. To see a bunch of Broncos teammates, Tennessee teammates and high school teammates there it has been a great time to reflect on my football journey," he said.

Manning also shared his thoughts about Tennessee's new football team and new head coach Josh Heupel.