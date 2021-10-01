Wong, Timberlake lead Miami past N.C. State 65-59

An 8-0 run inside the last four minutes put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close game, defeating North Carolina State 64-59 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack got a quick 3-pointer from Thomas Allen in the right corner but Timberlake grabbed the rebound and slammed it home.

Seconds later he grabbed a Wolfpack miss and was fouled, the freshman calmly making two at the line for a 62-57 lead. Allen scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack.

DJ Funderburk with his second career double-double and a career-high tying 11 rebounds.



