Wong, Timberlake lead Miami past N.C. State 65-59

An 8-0 run inside the last four minutes put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54.
Credit: AP
North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems (4) fights for a rebound with Miami's Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close game, defeating North Carolina State 64-59 on Saturday.

An 8-0 run inside the last four minutes put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54.

The Wolfpack got a quick 3-pointer from Thomas Allen in the right corner but Timberlake grabbed the rebound and slammed it home. 

Seconds later he grabbed a Wolfpack miss and was fouled, the freshman calmly making two at the line for a 62-57 lead. Allen scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack.

