Tear gas used to break up fight at high school basketball tournament in Raleigh

A spokesperson for the event said the fight broke out between fans in the stands as Farmville Central and Life Christian Academy from Kissimmee, Fla., played.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tear gas was used to stop a large fight that broke out during a basketball tournament at Wake Technical Community College's Northern Wake campus on Wednesday night.

The fight interrupted a final game in the 49th John Wall Holiday Invitational — one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament features some of the top boys and girls basketball teams in the state and country.

Over 100 NBA players, including at least three No. 1 picks in the draft, have played in the tournament.

It is unclear what triggered the fight.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.