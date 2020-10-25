Reynolds, Charlotte take control late in 38-28 win over UTEP

"It wasn't pretty, but I think any time you are able to win football games in this league it's a big deal," Coach Will Healy said after the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Reynolds threw for two scores and Aaron McAllister ran for two touchdowns and Charlotte beat UTEP 38-28.

Following a 14-all tie in the first half, Charlotte used the final 19 minutes to secure control of the contest. Reynolds threw a 10-yard touchdown to Cameron Dollar with 3:31 left in the third for a 21-14 49ers lead.

Following Jonathan Cruz’s 32-yard field goal to make it a 10-point margin, Micaleous Elder scored on a 13-yard run with 4:40 left for a 31-14 lead.

UTEP's Gavin Hardison threw for 204 yards but was intercepted twice.

