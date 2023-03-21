Here's who the Duke's Mayo Classic opponents are this year

These two storied teams from the Carolinas haven't played each other in the Duke's Mayo Classic since 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sept. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels will battle the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the annual Duke's Mayo Classic.

These two storied teams from the Carolinas haven't played each other in the Duke's Mayo Classic since 2019 where UNC narrowly edged USC 24-20. They also played each other back in 2015 when USC beat UNC 17-13.

This year's matchup is bound to be a doozy to see which head coach -- Shane Beamer or Mack Brown -- can start the season off with a win. UNC finished last season in first place in the ACC Coastal but fell to Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl. USC finished third in the SEC East and lost to Notre Dame 45-38 in the Gator Bowl.

The time of the Duke's Mayo Classic faceoff hasn't been announced yet.

