GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gaston County family is relying on their faith as their loved one is in critical condition at CaroMont Regional Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.

The family's pastor, Austin Rammell of Venture Church, delivered the message as family members requested privacy.

He said the individual is currently on a ventilator.

"This person is somebody that has invested heavily in others and has bore the burden of other people's hearts," Rammell said. "It's no wonder why those who know who it is have a heavy burden on their heart."

Pastor Rammell said CaroMont's visitor ban has made the family's situation uniquely challenging.

"We're asking for people to pray for them," he said. "They can't not only go visit [their loved one], but because they're on a ventilator, they can't FaceTime with this person; they can't call this person; they can't do anything with this person."

He said the family's overwhelmed by the messages of support, but they're asking everyone in the community for privacy.

"We are making sure their needs are taken care of," Rammell said. "They know everyone's praying, and it means the absolute world to them."

Rammell also co-leads a county task force, which coordinates places of worship in response to the coronavirus.

